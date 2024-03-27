Marimekko | A relative claimed that Kirsti Paakkanen's wills were forgeries – The police believe they have solved the matter

The police stopped the preliminary investigation because no evidence of a crime was found.

Western Uusimaa the police suggest to the prosecutor that the preliminary investigation should be stopped, a business manager known from Marimekko Kirsti Paakkanen for the alleged forgery of the will.

Crime Commissioner Jyrki Kallion according to the police report, the preliminary investigation did not reveal that a crime had taken place, i.e. gross forgery.

The prosecutor plans to announce his decision perhaps next week.

The police arrived at the solution, among other things, after questioning about ten people. An essential part of the solution was the handwriting examination of the forensic laboratory of the Central Criminal Police. According to Kallio, it showed that the alleged forgery did not take place. In other words, according to it, the signatures in the wills were made by Paakkanen himself, not by someone else.

Another related investigation request for embezzlement and abuse of a position of trust has also already been buried.

Paakkanen died in the fall of 2021 in Espoo at the age of 92 and left behind millions of assets. He had no children.

The police investigated whether the will from 2015 was valid, under what circumstances Paakkanen signed it and whether the signature on it was made by him.

When the criminal investigation ends, the case continues in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa, where the disputed case about the will, which has been put to rest, is waiting.

In this dispute, Paakkanen's niece Regina Panala demands that Paakkanen's two wills from 2015 and 2020 are ineffective or invalid.

Paanala believes that the assets of the estate should be distributed according to the provisions of the inheritance circle instead of the will. He would be one of the heirs.

The main content of the first will was that all of Paakkanen's property would go to the foundation, which is intended for, among other things, the development of the art industry and Finnish design. The later will is a technical refinement of the first.

He also told about the end of the criminal investigation Evening News.

