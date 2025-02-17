He Gijón Fútbol Club It has been tired of the attacks that in recent weeks are receiving three of their soccer players of 10 and 11 years, belonging to the Alevín and Benjamin categories. That is why he has announced through An official statement that if the insults are repeated, it will take “legal measures to guarantee the protection” of the girls.

“Marimacho”, “That one has Pirula”, “You have eggs” or “That is a child” are some of the messages that the players have had to listen to in the last days. Insults and contempt They come, according to the club in its statement, both technicians and fathers and rivals.

«These players, female, born in 2015 and 2014, with their corresponding ID and license in order, have been the subject of offensive comments for weeks (…). We understand that these attacks come from the fact that, despite being girls, girls like any other, their image does not seem to adjust to femininity stereotypes that some members of families and rival technical bodies consider suitable for their age, ”explains the club .

«From our entity we are deeply outraged with this repeated behavior and we regret that in the 21st century even the biological sex of girls and their right to play football in equal conditions due to their appearance are still questioned. Therefore, we are valuing to undertake legal actions to guarantee the protection of our playerswho, like any minor and especially as women, deserve respect and a safe sports environment, ”he adds.









After a last episode this Saturday, which occurred after having dealt with the situation with the rest of clubs in these categories, in addition to informing that it will go to justice to try to stop the harassment of the Gijón Fútbol Club has warned that if these facts are repeated “the team is going to be withdrawn to changing rooms and We will call the police to denounce in situ who fails to respect due to the players».

“Base Sala football is a learning space and we will not allow anyone to make it a hostile environment for our players,” Zanja in his note is the club.

In statements to ‘El Comercio’Xosé Fernández Estrada, secretary of the Gijón Fútbol Club, explained that “the repertoire of insults is very broad” and that “Girls and their families are living it with great anguish”. “The motivation is that the appearance of girls does not enter into what they consider a female canon and have a greater development,” he explains, and details how in a recent clash “the rival coach began to comment that the game had to be stopped because We were playing with children ».

Asturian politics and society reactions

At the moment the complaint has caused that different personalities of Asturian politics and society have pronounced in a forceful way in support of the young players attacked.

This is the case of the mayor of Gijón, Carmen Moriyón, who has pointed out that her city is “committed to equality in all areas, including sports” and that “these behaviors are intolerable and against them all possible measures” must be taken against them ” .

Even the Royal Football Federation of the Principality of Asturias (RFFPA) has issued that Monday An official condemnation statementannouncing that “a sanctioning file will open to the teams involved and reserve the right to take legal actions.”

“From the first moment the disciplinary processes corresponding to the competition in which these events denounced by the Women’s Soccer Gijón are framed have been launched,” he explained. «Beyond energetic convictions, the Asturian Federation, in the hands of the General Directorate of Physical Activity and Sports of the Principality, is located collecting data for the opening of a sanctioning file For teams that have starred in these totally unacceptable behaviors, ”he adds.