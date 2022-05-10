Andy Warhol’s work sold out in less than 4 minutes; became the highest amount paid to a US artist at auction

the portrait “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn”by artist Andy Warhol, fetched nearly $195 million at the auction house Christie’s, in New York, this Monday (May 9, 2022). The buyer’s identity was not disclosed.

With that, the work produced in 1964 became the most valuable made by an American to be sold at auction – surpassing the US$ 110.5 million paid at the auction. Sotheby’s for one spray paint painting by street artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in 2017.

The bidding took less than 4 minutes and was not accompanied by any guarantee of a minimum bid price, which is unusual in the modern auction process.

“We sell the most expensive painting of the 20th century […] That’s a great achievement,” said Alex Rotter, a specialist at Christie’s, according to the “New York Times“.



“Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” (1964), by Andy Warhol

Silkscreen printing – a silk screen printing technique – was produced by Warhol 2 years after Monroe’s death. It reinterprets a photo of the actress taken by producer Gene Korman for the 1953 film “Niagara”. If sold, it will be the most expensive work made in the 20th century to be auctioned.

The portrait was made available by the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation, created by the founding brothers of the art gallery. “Thomas Ammann Fine Art”, based in Zurich, Switzerland. The proceeds from the sale will be dedicated to “improve the lives of children around the world by establishing health care-focused support systems and educational programs”, according to a note released in March.



Basquiat’s “Untitled” (1982) sold for $110.5 million in 2017

Warhol, exponent of the movement that would come to be known as pop artreinterprets the image by highlighting the yellow in Monroe’s hair, in addition to the red lipstick and eyeshadow like “cut crease” in shades of blue over the eyes. The portrait is exposed over a light turquoise blue background.

Other versions, which explore shades of red, pink, purple and green, are part of the author’s collection of 5 works dedicated to the actress.

“The spectacular portrait isolates the person and the star: Marilyn, the woman, is gone; the dire circumstances of her life and death are forgotten. All that remains is the enigmatic smile that links her to another mysterious smile from a distinguished lady, the Mona Lisa.” said Georg Frei, chairman of the board of the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation.