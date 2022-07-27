Blonde, the long-awaited biography of Marilyn Monroe, will premiere in August at the 79th Venice Film Festival and will compete for the Golden Lion with the film Bard, false chronicle of a few truths, by the Mexican Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who returns to the festival after the film with which he won the Oscar, The Revenant.

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will present various films by world-renowned actors and filmmakers. Photo: diffusion

In the biopic, Cuban actress Ana de Armas puts herself in the shoes of the Hollywood icon, directed by Andrew Dominik. The tape will be released a month later on Netflix. “The film focuses on the relationship with herself and with that other person, Marilyn, which is both his armor and his greatest threat”, said the director about the film that will be seen for streaming, finally, without cuts or censorship.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates and tells how a young woman who survived abuse has to deal with becoming a beleaguered celebrity.

On the other hand, the artistic director of the festival, Albert Barbera, spoke yesterday about the new movie Inarritu and said that it is “the most personal work” of the Mexican. “It’s the deepest movie about America on the fringes made by someone who isn’t from there.”

Another favorite is Todd Field’s Tár, with Cate Blanchett playing a female conductor, inspired by Eva Brunelli, the first woman to conduct music. Berlin Philharmonic in 1923. Meanwhile, Penélope Cruz stars in two films: In the margins and L’immensità.

Cate Blanchett as the conductor Eva Brunelli in the film Tár. Photo: diffusion

The jury of the 76th edition of the festival will be chaired by the Oscar winner, Julianne Moore. But only five female directors are among the 22 films in main competition. Last year it was Jane Campion who received the Silver Lion for the film The Power of the Dog. The festival will open with a film by the director of Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach. The movie White Noise is starring Adam Driver and by the actress and director Greta Gerwig.