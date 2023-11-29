The images are captivating—a watery blur of color and nuance. But collectors don’t rush to acquire these Marilyn Minter paintings when they realize they depict vaginas.

“I’ve been making them for about 10 years,” said the artist in her New York studio. “I think they are very beautiful, but no one wants them.”

To some degree, this is a metaphor for Minter’s entire career. For nearly four decades, the 74-year-old artist has been making sexually explicit photographs and paintings that are both complex and captivating.

Until now, the world has gradually started to catch up with its colorful and sensual images of body parts.

And it has helped spark candid discussions about gender identity, diversity, sexuality and reproductive rights.

Minter, at the forefront of all these issues, has often paid the price, with people opposing his appropriation of pornography, his outspoken public comments and his progressive political views.

However, in April, his most ambitious exhibition to date opened, marking his growing acceptance, occupying all three floors of the elegant LGDR gallery in New York with painting, video, sculpture and photography.

“She is one of the few artists of her generation who really makes sense to a younger generation,” said Alissa Friedman, who, with LGDR partner Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, has years of working closely with Minter.

In addition to featuring what Minter calls her series of “teddy paintings,” the exhibition builds on her perspective of female empowerment with a set of new portraits featuring women she admires, such as Monica Lewinsky and Lady Gaga.

The exhibit includes Minter’s custom sprues showing his videos on the collectors. And there is a new series of “Odalisques,” reclining nudes that respond to old masterpieces by male artists like Matisse and Manet.

Featured figures include singer Lizzo and Jasmine Wahi, founder and co-director of Project for Empty Space, a nonprofit group.

Additionally, Minter has created a new digital photo filter app as a fundraiser for the nonprofit health organization Planned Parenthood. And a book addressing the stigma around sexually active older adults — “Marilyn Minter: Elder Sex” — is out this month, based on her intimate photo series originally published in a New York Times Magazine article on “The Joys (and Challenges) of Sex After 70”, from 2022.

“If you’re lucky as an artist, you’re still alive when you start communicating,” Minter said. “And I feel like people are starting to see me now.”

By: Robin Pogrebin