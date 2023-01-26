Marilyn Martínez Gonzales, a 29-year-old Peruvian woman, was brutally murdered on January 16 by her husband Alexander Israel Pinedo Barrón. The woman she used to share on TikTok her relationship with her husband and her personal life, on multiple occasions she was seen happy and with an apparent healthy relationship with Alexander and her 8-year-old son.

According to Marilyn’s relatives, the femicide used to physically abuse her constantly and was jealous and controlling. The tragic murder occurred before his son’s eyes.

On January 16 at 2:00 a.m., the case of feminicide was registered in the district of San Borja, in the province of Lima, in Peru. The victim, a 29-year-old woman who I dreamed of being a personal trainer and share your life on social networks.

Marilyn was brutally murdered by her husband Alexander Pinedo with a kitchen knife. According to police reports, the man would have stabbed her 30 times in one of the rooms of the house where they lived together with her 8-year-old son, who witnessed the tragic event.

The woman had a relationship of more than 12 years, during which they had a son.

The authorities arrived at the scene after receiving an alert from the neighbors, who reported hearing loud cries for help. Upon entering the house, they found the minor in the hallway, who had survived the murderer; later they found the lifeless body of Marilyn and Alexander.

The murderer confessed to the crime, and even recounted details of the crime. After killing his wife, tried to take his son’s lifewho managed to escape until the authorities arrived at the place. Alexander Pinedo tried to commit suicide after committing the heinous act.

“When I killed her, I saw her bone, I saw all the blood coming out and then I said ‘it’s my turn here’, but I’m such a coward that I couldn’t commit suicide,” he confessed.

Pinedo was arrested and is in pretrial detention, “I already know what awaits me,” he confessed before the cameras.

Marilyn Martínez had already filed a complaint at the age of 17 against Alexander Pínedo, who was already over 30 years old. On that occasion, Marilyn’s relatives tell the Peruvian television outlet ATV, it would have been for physical assault.

“He hit him on the head, with fists in the crotch in the presence of his 1 year and 2 month old son“. They also add that this had already been the fifth time that Alexander assaulted her.

In Peru, eight femicides have been registered so far in 2023. According to information from the Crime Observatory of the Public Ministry, in the last five years there have been 674 femicides, and according to the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations in 2022 this figure was 113.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

