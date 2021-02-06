It doesn’t take much delve into Marilyn Manson’s personal life to find out that she is an eccentric person. Just by looking at some image, probably captured by his friend, the British photographer Ralph Perou, you can appreciate his extravagance: clothes that are usually dark, pale skin and makeup that seeks to highlight a diabolical look as a good singer of the metal industrial. Like other artists do, Manson, 52, has developed an irreverent iconography with satanic references, sexual elements and even dead animals. Obviously it has never been without controversy.

Many may think that he shows that side only in the professional field, but Manson is quirky even in his personal life. Now he justifies himself in these oddities to defend himself against the recent accusations by several women – including actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood – of sexual assault who have known each other this week. This matter has caused the singer of songs like The Beautiful People Y The Dope Show lose his contract with the record label Loma Vista Records and his participation in a couple of television shows. In the face of the media spotlight on the subject, Manson wrote on his Instagram profile a few days ago: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent accusations about me are horrible distortions of the reality”. A comment supported by her current partner, Lindsay Usich, and added: “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded couples.”

Little else has been known about the artist, whose mansion in Los Angeles (California, USA) has recently had to be visited by the police to verify that it was in good condition. The emergency services received a call last Wednesday from a friend of Manson’s warning that he had not heard from him for several hours. The agents went to the house and even sent a helicopter to fly over the property because they did not get a response. Finally it was his representative who put an end to the mystery by calling the police and ensuring that his client was perfectly fine. He simply did not want to leave his house, as reported by several Anglo-Saxon media.

His ex-wife, the star Dita Von Teese, has also had to turn to social networks to respond to the barrage of messages from followers concerned about his relationship with Manson. “The details that were made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple. If so, I would not have married him ”, has clarified the model, actress and businesswoman. They met in the late 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2002 that they started dating. Three years later they got married in a ceremony officiated by the Chilean director and writer Alejandro Jodorowsky, which was held in a castle in Ireland. However, they divorced in 2007 after being married for just over a year. Manson’s environment blamed the star for the break: “It is a leech who took advantage of Brian’s fame [nombre original del artista], and now that it has been established it leaves him in the lurch “, he commented then, in 2007 The weekly country a person linked to the singer.

But the best known version is that Manson had been unfaithful to Dita Von Teese with Evan Rachel Wood, the actress who now accuses him of physical and mental abuse. That relationship, in which there was an age difference of 18 years, was full of comings and goings. The couple decided to separate in 2009, the year in which the singer revealed to the magazine Spin: “I have fantasies every day about smashing his skull with a mallet.” They resumed dating in 2010 and got engaged. However, that second chance was short-lived and they ended the relationship for good.

In support of the actress, different voices have manifested within the MeToo movement, such as the interpreter Rose McGowan, who was also Manson’s partner, specifically between 1997 and 2001. “When he was with me, it wasn’t like that. But that has nothing to do with whether it was like this with others before or after ”, has wanted to convey McGowan in a video uploaded to his Twitter account. It was she who broke up with him for “having different lifestyles”, although they both represented a couple of similar extravagance during their time together. Years later the actress of Haunted He admitted that the real reason for the breakup was Manson’s addiction to cocaine.

The singer has never hidden his flirtation with drugs and boasts of having smoked human bones. “Drugs are a recreational element. And they take better when you are in good company, with friends who want to have fun, “he explained to The weekly country in 2007. Among those friends with whom he has shared substances is the actor Johnny Depp, who has played the guitar at his concerts and participated in a video clip in which they recreated an orgy.

Manson has always liked being cheeky, starting with his stage name, a combination of Marilyn Monroe and the criminal Charles Manson, conspirator in the murder of actress Sharon Tate, along with more people, in 1969. Since he began to Working in the eighties, Marilyn Manson has won admirers, such as Anton Szandor LaVey, founder of the Church of Satan, and detractors who have not accepted her artistic expression.

His childhood was not easy, as he suffered sexual abuse by a neighbor. Then, throughout his career, there have been controversies that have exceeded his strength, such as when the Columbine massacre hit him, because the perpetrators of the murders of twelve students and a teacher listened to his music. “That destroyed my entire career,” he told The Guardian. Now she faces another difficult episode at a time when feminism in Hollywood is stronger than ever and does not condone abusive behavior.