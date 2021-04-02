Mike bravo, a Marilyn Manson impersonator on I Am, was very annoyed with the production of Women in command for not spreading a note in which he asked for help for his aunt, who was infected with COVID-19.

During the morning of March 31, the singer assured that he would appear on the Latina program; however, his participation was never broadcast and his fans let him know. For this reason, she decided to leave a message to Maricarmen Marín, one of the conductors, through her account on Instagram.

“The note the program made me never came out,” he wrote on the platform.

Hours later, he decided to broadcast a video in which he explained his reaction. ‘Marilyn Manson’ revealed that the report was carried out with the intention of requesting an ICU bed, because her family member required it to overcome the coronavirus.

According to him, he managed to contact a reporter from Women in command and promised that the images would air. “I was there from early and in the end it was recorded as if we were live and I was going to make the request,” he said.

Mike bravo He stressed that he was very desperate to find a place for his aunt and that he would take care of the necessary tests, transportation and other details to help her in her recovery.

“It never came out, as you told me. It seemed to me that they played on the hopes of my family. We will never know if we would have gotten a bed, ”he added.

The finalist of Yo soy communicated that his close friend has shown improvement, but that this does not omit the disappointment he felt with the program of Latin. “Imagine how I feel when someone promises me something that has to do with the life of a relative,” he said.

‘Marilyn Manson’ from Yo soy reveals that he suffered depression while being away from his daughter

The impersonator starred in a report in Weekly Report and recounted the difficult moments that happened during the last years when not being able to see his daughter. Mike bravo He said that differences with the girl’s mother made it difficult for him to get closer.

“Yes (I was separated from her), these years I have seen her sporadically, but the good thing is that we are already together … There are situations that cannot be handled, but this program has allowed me to fix those differences,” said the interpreter of Marilyn manson in I am.

