Marilyn Manson54, was sentenced on Monday to 20 hours of community service already a fine in relation to an incident that occurred at a concert in 2019 in N.H..

The musician, whose real name is Brian Warnerwas sentenced on a misdemeanor charge after blowing his nose on a camerawoman during a performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on August 19, 2019.

Manson pleaded no contest to a charge of blowing his nose in a plea deal with prosecutors, who agreed to drop a second charge alleging he spit at the camerawoman. This type of no contest plea does not imply an admission of guilt.

As part of the agreement, Manson was fined just over $1,400, with 200 dollars suspended. Additionally, he must remain arrest-free and notify local police of any actions in New Hampshire for two years.

The judge allowed Manson to complete his community service in California, with the option of working with people in rehabilitation. The deadline to submit evidence of her community service is February 4.

The incident in question involved Susan Fountain, the camerawoman, who Manson approached in the concert’s barricaded area and spit out “a large amount of phlegm,” according to a police affidavit. Afterwards, Manson approached her again and blew his nose on her.

Fountain called the action “the most disgusting thing a human being could have done.”

On Monday, Marilyn Manson appeared in court dressed in a suit and black from head to toe, identifying himself as Brian Warner. She simply answered “yes” to the judge’s questions about her understanding of the procedure and made no statement.

The prosecutor Andrew Livernois He noted that this was Manson’s first crime and that he had no criminal record.

Manson originally pleaded not guilty to both charges in 2012 and was expected to go to trial in August. His attorney argued that the type of filming Fountain performed commonly exposed cameramen to “incidental contact” with bodily fluids.

If Manson had been found guilty at trial, he could have faced jail sentences less than a year and fines of $2,000 for each charge.

Manson, known for both his music and his public controversies, has been at the center of several accusations of sexual abuse and other complaints in recent years, most of which have been dismissed or resolved out of court.

In May, a California judge threw out key sections of a lawsuit filed by Manson against his ex-fiancée, “Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood, who accused him of sexual and physical abuse during their relationship. Manson has announced his intention to appeal this decision.

Manson’s lawsuit, filed last year, alleges that Wood and another woman, Illma Gore, defamed him, caused intentional emotional distress and damaged his career in music, television and film.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp