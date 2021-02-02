Marilyn Manson was fired from his label after accusations of sexual abuse and psychological violence to the actress Evan Rachel Wood.

Through their social networks, Loma Vista Recordings issued a statement in which he announced that he would no longer continue working with the artist.

“In light of the disturbing statements by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will stop promoting the artist’s latest album immediately“Said the company on its Instagram account.

“Due to these troubling facts, also We decided that we will no longer continue working with him on any future projects”The statement continued.

Further, Brian Hugh Warner, The interpreter’s original name was also separated from the company’s website, thus ending any employment relationship with the 52-year-old artist.

Evan Rachel Wood denounces Marilyn Manson for sexual abuse

Through social networks, Marilyn Manson was denounced for sexual abuse and psychological violence against the actress Evan Rachel Wood.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to everyone as Marilyn Manson. He started harassing me when I was a teenager and horribly abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I will no longer live in fear of reprisals, insults or extortion, “wrote the actress.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and the many industries that enabled his behavior before he ruins more lives. All my support to the many victims who will no longer be silent, ”the statement concluded.

