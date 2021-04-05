Mike Bravo, impersonator of Marilyn manson, decided to respond to the actress Katia Palma through a live broadcast on Instagram. The participant of Yo soy was against the attitude that she had when she caught her attention on national television.

It all happened during the last gala of I am, great battles. The artist complained to the production team for not having band his presentation.

At that moment, Katia Palma intervened to recommend that he had better remain silent. “This goes to Mike, with all my love, with the 18 years that I have stepped on a stage: You don’t have to throw mud at people, play it in your favor, you have to be much more ‘fly’. (…) You would have been silent because you have made an impeccable presentation. You didn’t need a band, or anything, “said the actress.

The Marilyn Manson impersonator was outraged by assuring that Katia Palma’s actions were not correct and, according to him, the jury of I am would have yelled at him in the middle of the program .

“I am not going to behave in an inappropriate way, as Katia did with me. Raising your voice is out of place. If that role has worked for her, it’s her 18-year television experience. I suppose that’s how it has been handled, shutting people up when they want to talk, “said Mike Bravo.

“It is pure show, they are things that can be handled internally, but, in this case, they want to create controversy and discredit me . But that bad image that is created contravenes me ”, he pointed out.

‘Marilyn manson‘stated that when he has to claim something in I amHe will do it without fear even though he has a contract with restrictions.

“I am not going to be silent. Nor am I going to be putting up with behaviors in which I am not a participant. I will not remain silent no matter how much the contract says that I cannot behave like that, that does not interest me ”, concluded the participant of the Latina contest.

