The metal singer Marilyn Manson is being investigated by the United States police, following the public complaints of five women for abuse and rape.

This was made known by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, via a press release. “The Office of Special Victims is investigating allegations of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner, also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry,” the ad reads.

“The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood,” adds the text.

How did the controversy with Marilyn Manson start?

The case became known when actress Evan Rachel Wood, who participates in the series Westworld, revealed that she was a victim of abuse during the time of her relationship with the singer.

“He started harassing me when I was a teenager and abused me terribly for years. I was manipulated and brainwashed into submission. I have stopped living in fear of reprisals, slander or blackmail, “wrote the actress in Instagram.

As a result of this, four other women spoke out denouncing the metal icon for the same charges.

Nevertheless, Manson He defended himself by saying that these accusations were “horrible distortions of reality.”

“My intimate relationships have always been completely spoiled with partners like me. Beyond how and why others now choose to misrepresent the past, this is the truth, “said the musician.

Marilyn Manson, latest news:

