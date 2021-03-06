On Friday March 5, I am, great battles culminated its edition with the duel between ‘Marilyn Manson’ and ‘Marcello Motta’.

The day before, the copycat Mike bravo had expressed an interest in facing on stage an artist of a genre similar to his, the industrial metal. Although he pointed out that it could be ‘Jon Bon Jovi’, he ended up contesting his pass to the final with the consecrated Junior Rosillo, who personifies the lead singer of the rock band Amen.

As a challenger, ‘Marilyn Manson’ came on stage to shock the jury with her performance of “Tourniquet”, Second single from the album Antichrist superstar (1997).

For his part, ‘Marcello Motta’ sought to captivate with the pop rock style single “I love you”, Included in the first studio album that the Peruvian band released in 1997.

When choosing who would go to the grand finale of I am, great battles, the Mexican jury Mauri Stern was the first to announce that they had their vote ready.

“Daddy, I gave you a Grammy,” said the former member of magnet in reference to the gift he gave days ago to ‘Marilyn Manson’, for whom he finally voted.

On the contrary, Tony Succar chose ‘Marcello motta‘after previously praising his prowess in singing and playing the guitar, something he had requested in a previous edition. In response to that request, copycat Junior Rosillo revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to sell his musical instruments.

Finally, it was the vote of Maricarmen Marín that defined that Mike Bravo, ‘Marilyn Manson’, qualify for the grand final of I am, great battles together with the consecrated ‘Adele’, ‘Dyango’, ‘Juan Luis Guerra’ Y ‘Jose jose’.

