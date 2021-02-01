Through social media, the metal singer Brian Hugh Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson, was reported for sexual abuse and psychological violence to the actress Evan Rachel Wood.

For several years, the artist and also an activist assured that she had been a victim of abuse in the past; However, he had not revealed the identity of his alleged assailant until now, when he revealed that he was the famous American musician.

Evan Rachel Wood issued a statement on his official Instagram account, where he publicly denounced Marilyn Manson and affirmed that she was intimidated not to tell her version.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to everyone as Marilyn Manson. He started harassing me when I was a teenager and horribly abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I will no longer live in fear of reprisals, insults or extortion, “wrote the actress.

Likewise, other women such as Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly and Ashley Lindsay Morgan joined, who also accused the singer of alleged abuse.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and the many industries that enabled his behavior before he ruins more lives. All my support to the many victims who will no longer be silent, ”the statement concluded.

For their part, Manson’s representatives have categorically denied similar allegations in the past, but have yet to comment on the recent allegations.

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson began a relationship in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 38. They got engaged in 2010, but that same year they ended their romance.

Evan Rachel Wood revealed that she was raped, physically and psychologically tortured

The 33-year-old actress recounted for Nylon magazine the hard times she went through after her ex-partner abused her. The consequences of the mistreatment led her to think about suicide and to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

“They started small, but the abuses escalated over time. The man who said he loved me raped me believing I was unconscious, ”Evan Rachel Wood expressed in February 2019.

