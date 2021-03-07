He did it! Mike Bravo was established as the champion of champions in the grand final of I am, great battles, this Saturday, March 6. Thanks to the votes of the public, he was able to raise the coveted glass.

The copycat is carried as prize 15,000 soles and a new motorcycle. The jury congratulated him for his efforts in all his presentations during the broadcasts of the program.

Mike Bravo, who for the last two editions imitated Marilyn Manson, thanked the public for the support and endorsement. Despite not being able to win season 28, this was his rematch.

I am, I am great battles

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.