After drawing again with ‘La India’, ‘Marilyn manson‘He turned to his social networks to comment on how the great effort he has made during the last galas of I am, great battles has affected.

As it is recalled, the jury did not reach an agreement to choose the winner, and this Thursday 25 both imitators will be measured again to stay with the consecrated chair.

Amid the anticipation, Mike Bravo, impersonator of Marilyn manson, sent a message from his Facebook account to tell about how tired it has become for him to keep up with I am, great battles.

“I didn’t even have time to bathe, so I get up. These days I have been very tired; If I didn’t respond to many, it was because I had to focus. I left out important people, but I hope it is worth the effort“, wrote.

What’s more, ‘Marilyn manson‘He thanked the support of his followers for the recognition of his work as an impersonator.

“Days of maximum stress, learning a daily song, doing the track, the rhythm and the mental exhaustion is exhausting. I am a person and I am always characterized by saying what I think and I will not change, maybe that’s why I stay sane in a certain way, but I will always be grateful for your support and for giving value to my work, not only as an imitator but as a person who is the most important. If I have to rest, I will and I will return with more to give them more ”, he concluded.

‘Marilyn Manson’ from Yo soy: “I hope it’s worth the effort.” Photo: Mike Bravo / Facebook

