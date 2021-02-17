The Marilyn Manson impersonator, who impressed with his interpretation of “Personal Jesus” in I am, great battles, starred in an emotional scene on the set of Women in command this Wednesday, February 17, when he was encouraged to talk about his daughter, who motivates him to get ahead and give the best of himself during each of his presentations.

“Is your daughter the most important thing in your life?” Giovanna Valcárcel asked, to which the artist, with a big smile on his face, replied: “Yes, of course.”

Mike bravo revealed that his daughter really enjoys seeing him as Marilyn manson in I am and that he is even learning to imitate it. In addition, he said that he is educating the little girl to give her a broad musical culture.

“He feels happy (when he sees it characterized). He tells me: ‘Dad, you are Marilyn manson‘, he’s learning to make guttural (sounds), ”he explained. “I make him listen to Bossa Nova, Jazz, Korn, which is my favorite band, and right now he is listening to Manson,” he added.

Finally, Mike bravo He was encouraged to send a tender message to his daughter, in which he assured her that he will continue to strive day by day, since everything he does is for and for her. “My love, my life, my precious, you know that you are the most important thing for me, for your mother too, that we love you very much and, well, I hope that everything I do makes you feel proud of me because in the end it is for you ”, said the participant of I am, great battles.

