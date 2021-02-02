Last Monday, February 1, actress Evan Rachel Wood issued a statement denouncing the singer Marilyn Manson for sexual abuse and psychological violence. After making his case known, other women joined in and accused the musician of alleged sexual violence.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started harassing me when I was a teenager and abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I will no longer live in fear of reprisals, insults or extortion, “wrote the interpreter on Instagram.

This is not the first time that the artist is involved in sexual harassment or abuse issues, in May 2018 The Hollywood Reporter reported that a police report had been filed against him citing unspecified sexual crimes, which would have taken place in 2011.

American Gods output and Creepshow

As the hours passed, it was reported that Loma Vista Recordings, the artist’s record company, decided to separate him from his company. The same decision was made by STARZ, the company behind the series American Gods.

Through a letter, the company indicated that “they are unequivocally on the side of the victims and survivors of abuse,” which is why they have removed their participation from the chapter they recorded for fiction.

STARZ retires Marilyn Manson from American Gods. Photo: STARZ

“Due to the accusations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove her performance from the remaining episode she is in, scheduled to air later this season,” the company announced.

The singer had a recurring role on the third season of American Gods and appeared in two episodes, including The Unseen, which aired last Sunday, January 31.

On the other hand, Deadline indicated that the artist has also been separated from Creepshow, a series broadcast through the Shudder channel. The singer was supposed to appear in the next episode of the show, but his segment will be replaced.