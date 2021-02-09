He stayed in competition. ‘Marilyn Manson’ managed to become the new consecrated I am, great battles, after a close tiebreaker duel with ‘Sandro’.

Last Saturday, February 6, Mike Bravo, impersonator of the metal singer, came to the program in search of the long-awaited armchair.

The participant won the applause of the jury after his magnificent performance of “Tourniquete”, a song with which he challenged Tony Cam.

Both presentations left everyone speechless and reached a draw. This time, after an epic battle when facing two completely different musical genres, ‘Marilyn Manson’ was the winner and eliminated the impersonator of the Argentine singer from the competition.

Mike Bravo won the battle by singing “Sweet dreams”, with which he won the admiration of the Yo soy jury, who praised his performance and the quality of his preparation.

“It’s the wonder of every genre brought to that level. There is nothing more to feel than admiration and gratitude for you. They are already winners, ”said Mauri Stern.

“The ‘Manson’ complexity is something technically difficult to understand,” he added.

For her part, Maricarmen Marín assured that both were deserving of the chair.

I am, latest news:

