Musician Marilyn Manson confessed to the psychological abuse of Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood long before the public appearance of the actress, who called him an abuser. Writes about this NBC News on Tuesday, February 2.

In a 2009 interview, shortly after breaking up with Wood, Manson stated that he called his former lover 158 times, while doing self-harm. Subsequently, the artist blamed Wood for what happened. “I wanted to show her the pain she gave me,” he said.

It is noted that this behavior is considered a classic manipulation.

In the same conversation, he confessed to a journalist that he fantasized about killing Wood: “Every day I dream of crushing her skull with a hammer.” It is assumed that Manson made this statement knowing that his ex-girlfriend would read it.

11 years later, Manson’s representatives issued a public statement, urging not to accept the artist’s words in the mentioned interview in the literal sense: “This was obviously an interview with a professional rock star promoting the new release.”

On February 1, Evan Rachel Wood first accused Marilyn Manson of violence. The artist previously called herself a victim of rape, but did not disclose the name of the offender. After Wood’s public appearance, four more women reported physical and psychological abuse by the shock rocker, as well as rape by Manson.