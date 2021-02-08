British rock band Wolf Alice vocalist Ellie Rowsell described how shock rocker Marilyn Manson climbed up her skirt with a GoPro during a music festival. She wrote about what happened in Twitter…

Related materials

The incident took place several years ago. The artist said that she met Manson in the dressing room. He was scattered in compliments to the work of Wolf Alice, which “became more and more exaggerated.” “I began to suspect that something was wrong. I was shocked when I looked down to find that he was pointing the GoPro up my skirt. There was no repercussion, his tour manager simply stated that Manson “does something like this all the time,” Rowsell recalled.

Earlier in February, American singer Phoebe Bridgers spoke about the “rape room” at Manson’s home. More than a dozen women have already told about physical or psychological abuse by the musician. The first to speak was the star of the series “Westworld”, actress Evan Rachel Wood, who met with the rocker in the late 2000s.