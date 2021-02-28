On Saturday, February 27, the Marilyn Manson impersonator disagreed with what was said the night before by Cesar Osorio Lara ‘Axl Rose‘, when he pointed out that there is a certain favoritism towards Carlos Burga, the impersonator of’ José José ‘.

Through a broadcast on Instagram Live, the characterizer of the leader of Guns N ‘Roses He said he chose to challenge the ‘The prince of song’ when noticing flaws in their performance.

“I challenged Mr. Burga because I told him: ‘sir, you are well out of tune'”. Then he said that after saying that they cut off his mike.

The words of ‘Axl Rose’ were outlined in a note published on Líbero’s Facebook, which minutes later was commented on by ‘Marilyn Manson’ through his personal profile as Mike Bravo.

“You have to rant to others to appear,” he wondered.

Then, by way of advice, he wrote: “One does not need to point out the bad in others, but rather the good in oneself.”

The comment made by the copycat did not go unnoticed by social media users. In the same post, a person expressed with some irony: “Mike Bravo, since you are pending and you always think about him. [Y] apparently you are a fan of Cesar Osorio Lara, you are invited to his virtual show ”.

Having been tagged, ‘Marilyn Manson’ did not hesitate to answer that he does not plan to do any activities with Axl Rose. “Never, I would not do something with him,” he said.

27.2.2021 | Mike Bravo ‘Marilyn Manson’ comments on ‘Axl Rose’. Photo: Capture Libero / Instagram

