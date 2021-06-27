Marilyn Manson arrested in Los Angeles, turned himself in to the police

Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to the LAPD: the singer, aka Bryan Hugh Warner, will now have to answer two counts for an alleged assault on a video reporter during a 2019 concert. Deadline Hollywood, the artist during the performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion allegedly spat and shot the videoreporter – not yet identified – who was working in the pit under the stage.

Manson’s lawyer, however, has always denied any aggressive behavior. The musician is also facing another trial at the same time, with separate allegations of rape and abuse by several women. The warrant was issued in May in Gilford, after the singer failed to respond to the charges filed against him in that jurisdiction: he could now be arraigned by mid-August, but his presence in court is not expected.