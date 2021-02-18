‘Marilyn Manson’ he has become one of the strongest consecrated I am, great battles, as well as for his impressive presentations, which gala after gala is ensuring his place in the competition.

Due to his great temperament, performance and great characterization of the character, Mike Bravo has managed to conquer the jury of the program.

However, the impersonator has a completely different personality from the singer whom he embodies; Therefore, he revealed that thanks to his participation in Yo soy, he has been able to overcome certain obstacles in a personal and artistic way.

“It is actually a very rewarding experience (your participation in Yo soy), I have learned too much. I have overcome some fears that I thought I could not overcome, like, for example, unfolding inside a television set, in front of many people. Learning is what I value the most, ”said the participant backstage at the program.

Likewise, he also commented on the plans he has for the future, not too distant, and announced that he has been working on some projects.

“I’ve been putting projects off for years, but now I’ve been dusting them off so personal projects come up anyway. I’m dusting them off and refining them to come back and take them out the next year, ”added Mike Bravo.

On the night of this February 17, ‘Marilyn Manson’ was challenged by ‘Robert Smith’, however, he managed to successfully defend his consecrated chair and remain in the competition.

