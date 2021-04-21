The copycat ‘Marilyn Manson’ in I am, Mike bravo, appeared on the program Amor y Fuego this Tuesday, April 20 to reveal the reason for his absence. Also, not only did that attract attention during the program, but the singer said that their opinions were not taken into account to do their presentations well.

The impersonator of the controversial character mentioned that they made him pay “floor fees” when he first entered the program.

“They never hindered me, but they did make me pay the right to the floor. I went with the character to say some ideas and they told me flatly that no, “he declared and referred to the visual proposals.

Gigi Miter replied that this was not bad and that they did their job. Also, Rodrigo joined the idea of ​​his partner and said the following: “If the production considers that you do a duet with another partner, if it is more profitable or visually more attractive it is because of the experience they have. Perhaps your idea can be heard, but that they do not take it into account means that your ideas are undervaluing them ”.

Given what the host said, Mike recounted one of his experiences when he first joined the program. “I remember when I went on stage and said that the microphone didn’t have a compressor, they told me: well, go where there is a compressor. That’s how they answered me, ”he said. The answer they gave him at that moment he let it pass, but he maintained that it marked him.

“You shouldn’t respond like that to anyone, even if they have a day’s experience, like me. They sure thought I didn’t know, but I did. Later, when my ideas had an effect, they were already taken into account. Everything you could see was my idea, “he concluded.