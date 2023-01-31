Mexico.- Marilyn Manson allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl on his tour bus and also allegedly threatened to kill his family if he spoke, it is reported on various news portals.

In addition, it also transcends that Marilyn Manson faces new lawsuit after this unfortunate fact which is already talked about in various news portals and is known throughout the world.

Marilyn Manson has been involved in a scandal, as at least 15 women have accused him of alleged sexual, psychological and physical abuse, including his ex-wife, Actress Evan Rachel Wood.

But Marilyn Manson and his lawyers have denied all the allegations. Now it is made public that a woman has sued the famous singer. Calling herself Jane Doe, she claims the rocker sexually assaulted and raped her multiple times from 1995 to 1999, just before her 16th birthday.

The lawsuit was filed last Monday in the Nassau County Supreme Court in New York. The aforementioned woman is currently 44 years old and she also assures that she lived in Maryland at that time.

Jane Doe specifies that Manson invited her to get on his bus along with another girl, asked them about their ages and asked for their phone numbers. He then “engaged in various acts of criminal sexual conduct against the plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including, among others, forced intercourse and vaginal penetration”, he details in the presentation.

When Manson finished, he asked the teenager to get off the bus and warned her that she wasIf he “talked about what happened”, he would kill his family, detailed in court documents.

The singer contacted the teenager days later and asked her to send risqué photos of her and her friends, the lawsuit also states that Marilyn Manson also sexually assaulted her many times over the course of a month while was on tour, years later, in 1999, when she was 19 years old.