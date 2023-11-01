Marilyn has black eyes: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Wednesday 1 November 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, Marilyn Has Black Eyes, a 2021 Italian film directed by Simone Godano with Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The mythomaniac Clara Pagani and the neurotic Diego are part of a day rehabilitation center for disturbed people who are taken under the guidance of the psychiatrist Paris, who repeatedly urges them to bring the outside (reality) inside (their world ). For this reason, he initially invites the elderly people of the neighborhood to the cooking workshop for lunch where Diego prepares food for them, but respecting his philosophy: only one dish is cooked.

Because of her disorder, Clara posts false reviews of a new restaurant, the Monroe, on social media and informs Diego who decides to transform the center into a restaurant also in an attempt to recover his relationship with his daughter who has been given exclusive foster care to his ex-wife. Clara, initially reluctant, accepts and the other patients of the center are also involved in the project: Sosia, who is convinced that all people are lookalikes as the true self is elsewhere, Susanna, who suffers from Tourette’s syndrome, Chip, who believes of being spied on and Gina, a girl with relationship problems.

Marilyn has black eyes: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Marilyn Has Black Eyes, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Stefano Accorsi: Diego

Miriam Leone: Clara Pagani

Thomas Trabacchi: Paris

Mariano Pirrello: Double

Orietta Notari: Susanna

Marco Messeri: Aldo

Andrea Di Casa: Chip

Ariella Reggio: Adelaide

Valentina Oteri: Gina

Streaming and TV

Where to see Marilyn Has Black Eyes live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – 1 November 2023 – at 9.25 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.