“The wolves I have known.” This is how Marilyn Monroe called the men who had systematically harassed her throughout her career, as recorded in a letter dated 1953 in which she denounced the harassment she suffered in Hollywood and today can be read asor a historical antecedent of the movement Mee too. The document reveals that the actress – perhaps the most desired woman in the West – was one of the first to speak out against the producers and directors who persecuted and cornered her in exchange for a contract or a role in one of the films they promoted. .

Probably, if social networks had existed then, or if the media had given room to topics that until very recently were silenced, the story would have been very different for women, in collective terms.

That year, 1953, was also Playboy’s launch: Hugh Hefner decided to feature Marilyn on the cover of his magazine; thus it sold out more than 50,000 copies of its first edition.

The first edition of Playboy (1953), sold out 50 thousand copies with Marilyn on the cover. / AFP Photo

“There are many kinds of wolves“-Defined the diva in her letter-. “Some are sinister, others are just idiots who have fun trying to get something for nothing and others turn it into a game.” In his 1954 memoir, he would say: “I met them all. Falsehood and failure were there. everywhere. Some were vicious and corrupt. But they were as close to the cinema as possible. So you would sit with them, listening to their lies and plans. ” On one occasion, he said, “one would knock on the door and beg that he just wanted to talk to me. I found a magazine and sat reading in silence while he roared. After a while he left. ” That was a repeated situation, to which he had become accustomed. With others he slept, but if he felt desire. “It takes much, much more than that to become a star,” I thought. American singer Ella Fitzgerald judged that “Marilyn was an unusual woman, ahead of her time, and she didn’t know it.”

VA / FB