Marilu Montiel She is the ex-wife of Andrés Hurtado and mother of the sisters Josetty and Gennesis Hurtado. In recent days, she has drawn attention for leading a life of luxury in the United States, the country where she currently lives. She likes fashion, makeup and travel like her daughters; However, before I had a stronger passion: the show .

In this note we tell you everything about Marilú Montiel. Her beginnings on Peruvian television, her relationship with the driver Andres Hurtado and the changes that he now presumes in social networks.

Marilú Montiel: brief biography

Marilú Montiel was born in June 1961. His real name is Maria Luisa Huayta Machado. She lived in La Victoria, in a home made up of 12 siblings.

She started in show business as a star and dancer. Later, she worked as a comic actress in television programs, one of them was with the comedian Jorge Benavides.

Marilú Montiel was born in June 1961. Photo: “Secret Lives” screenshots.

Marilú Montiel and Andrés Hurtado: love story

Marilú Montiel and Andrés Hurtado fell in love when they were very young , when they worked as dancers at the Gata Caliente café theater, according to the program “Vidas secretas” by journalist Beto Ortiz. Love grew there, in the midst of their rehearsals and presentations.

They married in January 1987. As a result of this love relationship, they had two daughters, Josetty and Genesis. Some time later, they parted ways.

Marilu Montiel and Andres Hurtado. Photo: Capture “Secret Lives”

This is what Marilú Montiel looks like now on Instagram

Now, Marilú Montiel shows off her new lifestyle in the United States along with his two daughters. On Instagram, she posts photos showing off expensive clothing brands and beauty accessories.

Also, he has shared images with entertainment artists and his visits to tourist places such as Madrid, Disney Park and more.

This is what Marilú Montiel looks like now. Photo: Instagram

This is what Marilú Montiel looks like now. Photo: Instagram

This is what Marilú Montiel looks like now. Photo: Instagram

Marilú Montiel travels with Josetty and Genessis to Dubai

Through her platforms, Marilú Montiel took the opportunity to share the best moments of her trip to the United Arab Emirates, together with her daughters Josetty and Genessis Hurtado. “My true loves, what more can I ask for in life. My beautiful dolls. Good, talented and successful, ”wrote the former dancer on her Instagram account.