Photos of the necropsy and of the singer’s body have been published on social networks since Thursday (13.Apr.2023)

Marília Mendonça’s family created a channel to receive complaints from profiles that are sharing photos of the singer’s death on social networks. Since Thursday (April 13, 2023), people have started posting photos of the autopsy and Mendonça’s body on social networks.

The sertaneja singer died on November 5, 2021 in a plane crash in the interior of Minas Gerais. She was 26 years old and was aboard a twin-engine plane that left Goiânia (GO) and crashed in Serra de Caratinga, 200 km from Belo Horizonte. The crash occurred close to the landing at the Regional Airport of Ubaporanga.

The singer’s relatives released an email address to receive complaints from the profiles that published the images: [email protected].

The main leaked images were from the examination carried out by the IML (Instituto Médico Legal) in November 2021, after the death of Marília Mendonça.

The singer’s brother, João Gustavo, asked on his Instagram profile that people not share the photos and that they send prints of publications in the complaints channel.

Already the mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Moreira, published a video on her profile on social networks saying that “the family is shocked by such monstrosity. But that doesn’t surprise me“.