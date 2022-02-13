Three months after the tragic accident that led to the death of singer Marília Mendonça, the family begins to receive proposals to transform the life of the queen of suffering into a film.

According to the Splash column, at least two film producers would be interested in turning Marília’s life into a fiction film. The idea is to tell how a humble young woman became the biggest pop music star in the country in a meteoric way.

+ Murilo Huff gives custody of his son Léo’s assets to Marília Mendonça’s mother

Wander Oliveira, the artist’s former manager, said in an interview with Piauí magazine that a documentary series about the singer is being produced by Netflix. There is still no date for the release of the documentary, which will be in a series format with 9 episodes and will tell the story of Marília Mendonça from the day of her birth to the last hours of her life.

In addition, the family organizes the legacy left by the country singer, which includes new releases and compositions.

Marília Mendonça died on November 5th after a plane crash. The singer was going to a show in Minas Gerais, when the aircraft crashed. In the accident, pilot Geraldo Medeiros, co-pilot Tarciso Viana, producer Henrique Ribeiro, the artist’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, also died.

The estimate is that the queen of suffering left around R$ 500 million in assets, in addition to the money she continues to earn as her compositions are consumed on the internet and from the partnership with other singers.

