With proposals in the background, the debate promoted by the TV Globo among the candidates for the government of Pernambuco, Marília Arraes (Solidarity) and Rachel Lyra (PSDB), brought at least one unusual moment on Thursday night (27.Oct.2022). For almost 2 minutes, Lyra dodged a sequence of questions asked by her opponent about whether the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “It is corrupt”.

The situation took place in the 3rd block of the meeting between the candidates vying for the Palácio do Campo das Princesas in the 2nd round and was part of a strategy by Marília to nationalize the discussion. The Solidarity candidate is supported by the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the 1st question, the deputy asks whether “The Does corruption in the Bolsonaro government exist or not?”.

In response, Raquel Lyra says: “Any and all corruption deserves to be investigated and punished and the representatives, whoever they are, deserve to answer for that”.

Marília, then, asks again if corruption “exists or not” in the federal government, but Raquel continues to dodge until the deputy gives up, even if temporarily. The moment resembled what happened in a debate between candidates for governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Onyx Lorenzoni (PL) and Eduardo Leite (PSDB), on Tuesday (25.Oct).

Read the sequence of the clash between Marília Arraes and Raquel Lyra:

Marília Arraes (SD): But she [em referência à suspeita de corrupção no governo federal] does it exist or not?

Raquel Lyra (PSDB): Justice, the police, investigating, indicate that it exists and then everyone is punished whatever the government.

Marília Arraes (SD): So is Justice indicating that there is corruption in the Bolsonaro government?

Raquel Lyra (PSDB): Now, tell me, I wanted to ask you about Sassepe (Health Care System for Employees of the State of Pernambuco). Do you want to talk about the Bolsonaro government?

Marília Arraes (SD): No, I just wanted to ask a question.

Raquel Lyra (PSDB): The Federal Police, if there is corruption and when there is and where there is, which has already been investigated, if there is, if there is not, it will fulfill its institutional role.

Marília Arraes (SD): But in your opinion, is there corruption in the Bolsonaro government?

Raquel Lyra (PSDB): I have no opinion on corruption. It exists or it does not exist, it deserves to be punished.

Marília Arraes (SD): But then does it exist or does it not exist?

Raquel Lyra (PSDB): Candidate, if she exists, she deserves to be punished.

Marília Arraes (SD): But does it exist or not?

Raquel Lyra (PSDB): Tell the lady where you want to go.

Marília Arraes (SD): I want to know if it exists or not?

Raquel Lyra (PSDB): If it exists, it deserves to be investigated and punished. Point.

A short time later, Marília asked again: “But I would really like to know if, in the candidate’s opinion, is Bolsonaro corrupt or not? Or is she going to continue doing things like Pilate, washing her hands of what is happening in Brazil?”.

“Candidate, I’ll leave you with these questions. If it exists, when it exists, what existed, investigation and punishment for all.”countered Raquel Lyra.

Marília Arraes also said that the opposing candidacy is “the trench of bolsonarismo” in Pernambuco. According to her, the state “There are two female candidates. One who is on the side of democracy and another who does not have the courage to say he is with Bolsonaro”.

The former mayor of Caruaru, however, did not declare her vote in the presidential election, adopting neutrality. Marília classified the toucan’s position as “an opportunistic attitude just to win the elections”.

STATEMENT

Raquel, in turn, sought to associate Marília Arraes with the governor Paulo Camera (PSB), which suffers wear and tear in its management. “She says she is not Paulo Câmara’s candidate, but do you think that someone who is not part of the same political group has so many people employed there?”he asked.

The toucan also referred to the dispute between Marília Arraes and her cousin João Campos (PSB) by Recife City Hall in 2020, marked by mutual attacks. “Look, I’m not your cousin. It’s not a fight here in the kitchen of your house where you fight during the day and get ready at night for Sunday lunch or your pizza dinner”, said the former mayor of Caruaru.

Marília and João once again shared the same platform during campaign act of Lula on October 14, 2022 in Recife.

The Solidarity candidate tried to counter the association with the current governor and cited the support of the state deputy Rodrigo Novaes (PSB), former Secretary of Tourism of Paulo Câmara, to Raquel. “I never exchanged 15 minutes of conversation with Paulo Câmara. His dome is with you”declared Maria.

Raquel Lyra responded by mentioning that the vice on the opposing slate, Sebastião Oliveira (Avante), was Secretary of Transport of the Chamber.