Both candidates for the state government say they do not support the current management of Paulo Câmara (PSB)

Rachel Lyra (PSDB) tries to paste in Marília Arraes (Solidarity) the image of the administration of the governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Camera (PSB). Marília says that it is the opponent who has “several leaders of the PSB by his side”, many linked to the Chamber.

Both contest the 2nd round of the election for the government of Pernambuco. Marília Arraes ended the 1st round with 23.97% of the valid votes compared to 20.58% of her opponent. according to the Research Aggregator of Power 360surveys released after October 2 show Raquel Lyra ahead.

Both Marília and Raquel were interviewed by the newspaper The globe. The reports were published this Saturday (15.Oct.2022).

“It is important to emphasize that Pernambuco took two opposition candidates to the PSB to the 2nd round. Nobody doubts my position, but we need to look to the future”, said Maria.

“In the note they made of alignment [à sua campanha]They didn’t even mention my name. But Raquel Lyra has several PSB leaders by her side. The historical leaders, from the time of Miguel Arraes, are with me. The more liberal wing of the party, linked to Paulo Câmara, walks with her.”

Raquel Lyra stated that “more than 70% of the population rejects the Paulo Câmara government. You can’t talk about change and ally yourself with it, leaning on a political godfather”. According to her, voters need to compare slate compositions.

“Our opponent is with whoever is responsible for the roads in this state. You can’t talk about change and ally yourself with the government“, said.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

the PT declared support for Marília Arraes in Pernambuco. She said be by the side in Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) in the presidential race. “Today, my election and Lula’s are one and the same, it’s a married campaign”, said the Solidarity candidate.

Raquel Lyra, in turn, said she preferred to remain neutral – something criticized by her opponent.

“I consider her irresponsibility with Brazil”, said Marilia. “The side you are on today in relation to the dispute for the Presidency says a lot about the person, the manager, the citizen“, continued.

“What do you mean, a candidate says ‘whatever’? Does it matter between democracy and fascism? Does it matter between hunger and social injustice? Between science and death? But it’s her choice. I just think we need to be honest with the voter and show which side we really are on.”

According to Maria, “you can’t say it doesn’t matter and have bolsonaristas by her side, like she does”.

Raquel Lyra justifies her neutrality by saying that she will not do “campaign for nobody”. According to her, the decision not tohook up with anyone” that’s what got her into the 2nd round.

Asked what he thinks of the relationship between Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Pernambuco, responded that there was “lack of government capacity to use resources and deliver”.

“Of course, there are paralyzed works that are the responsibility of the federal government. Transnordestina, for example. Recife’s subway is scrapped. This is the fault of the federal government, yes. But the state government also folded its arms”, said Rachel.