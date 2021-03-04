In 1871, a ship traveling from Buenos Aires to Montevideo caught fire in the middle of the Río de la Plata. The businessman Luis Viale and the marriage formed by Augusto Marcó del Pont and Carmen Pinedo Quesada traveled there. This lady did not dare to jump into the water because she did not have a life jacket; then, Viale gave him his, and he drowned along with Marcó del Pont. Vicente Osvaldo Cutolo says that “the same day of the sinking, where 110 people were found dead, Buenos Aires was moved by the news of the tragedy and Viale’s heroic gesture was repeated with admiration.”

Today, Luis Viale, has gone down in history for that sublime act, and has been honored ever since with a street in the City of Buenos Aires and with a monument on the Costanera Sur. Three days ago, two groups of people were shipwrecked while sailing in kayaks on Lake Cardiel, in the province of Santa Cruz. One of those people was Marilena Bossio, a 26-year-old young man, who when seeing that an 8-year-old boy from the other group, Mateo Barría, had no life jacket, gave him his, and drowned; Thanks to Marilena’s lifeguard, the boy saved his life. Fortunately, Clarín dedicated two pages to this extraordinary and wonderful action. But the same did not happen with the audiovisual media: I did not hear any mention of this news either on the radio or on TV. Nor did I hear anyone comment on this exceptional fact.

This deplorable indifference speaks plainly of our moral decay. Marilena is a heroine and a saint, and like Luis Viale, she must be honored and remembered forever. Furthermore, I believe that Pope Francis should promote their sanctification. What could be more holy than to lay down one’s life, still very young, for an unknown child? How many saints can overcome such a sacrifice? But I don’t think any of that is going to happen, because her angelic and immeasurable kindness has gone unnoticed.

Martin Lopez Olaciregui

Doctors still unvaccinated repudiate the VIP Vaccination

The undersigned professionals, pediatric doctors, active and life members of the Argentine Society of Pediatrics, express our anger, discomfort and repudiation at the news of the last days, of public knowledge, in relation to the scandal generated around the “Vip Vaccination” .

It is known to all, the difficulties that our priority group as health personnel have to access vaccination, being that many colleagues have not yet been vaccinated due to various obstacles beyond our control, depending on their place of residence and / or work.

Argentine doctors are leaving everything before the pandemic, risking our health and that of our families, working in many cases in deplorable, unsafe conditions, and without the due economic recognition corresponding to our efforts. Patience is exhausted, mental and physical health falter, and above all this falls on our heads, facts such as the one that occurred, worthy of the greatest repudiation by the medical community in particular and society in general, which damages and threatens the democratic system of our country.

Dr. Domingo Mugeri, and Dr. Nancy Alfieri, Alejandra Lordi, Anabella Divinsky, Patricia Strier, Claudia Muente, Ana Tamagnone, Marta Maccarone, María Eugenia Prados, Marta Caro, Claudia Rost Conde, Viviana Sánchez Belvisi, Andrea Fernández and Nora Giacomone.

ARGENTINE SOCIETY OF PEDIATRICS

The President’s words that remain controversial

Mr. President, as long as you continue to distill hatred and do not recognize that governing is for all Argentines and not only for those who applaud you and accept all your mistakes, which unfortunately are many and not the fault of anyone other than yours. I will suggest to you, although you seem to disagree with any type of suggestion, that there are three independent Powers, and all three of each other, and that you as a lawyer must bear in mind that attacking any of them is unconstitutional, unless the Nation is in danger.

Due to your way of speaking, I see in you an aggressive way of not allowing suggestions of any kind and that turns your discursive way to enlarge the enormous crack that continues to plunge us into the abyss in which we are, and it would not only be due to the previous administration that lasted only 4 years against the previous 60 years. Obviously, the numbers do not close him, at least painted in Economics, since a lot of money came to this part for 35 years for different reasons, privatizations of companies until that moment in the hands of the State, loans for works never carried out.

It was all a railing of guilt and I never saw anyone of much political image imprisoned for not explaining where the billions of dollars are and that you point the cannons in only one direction.

The famous phrase of a minister from a neighboring country said in 1916 is fulfilled: “Argentina, the country of the Lord God, where everyone steals they still cannot melt it.” We want to hear concrete solutions. Mr. President, you have almost three years of management left, please begin to apply what was promised electorally and discard the hatreds yourself, you said that they came back different, with all due respect, none of that happened.

Carlos Carvalho

The PASO, the vaccines and a suggestion for the elections

I have thought that if the national government studies the following issue, it is very likely that by the end of October, something estimated between 23/25 million people throughout the country, could be vaccinated, if they have the necessary vaccines.

It is estimated that 78% of the electorate attend the elections. Not many years ago, the issue was used to convene and commit with his signature, organ donation, a system that was a success. Like all things, it was done only once, and look, we have voted consecutively.

1) In case of having the vaccines in the STEP, the first dose would be placed. 2) In the final elections in October, the second dose would be placed. In each school, club or classrooms arranged for the election act, there would be one or two nurses with refrigerated vaccines as indicated by the protocol. There is no other possibility, where about 80% of the country goes out to vote.

Let’s take advantage of this opportunity, which can benefit young people, mediums and adults. The smallest percentage (who never vote), will attend in a timely manner where they have decided. The issue that worries the Minister of Health would not be such, since the line in the sidewalks is entered by small groups, through social distance. In addition, each school, the Army or Gendarmerie, (even without a pandemic), was admitted in batches of 10/15 people, so as not to collapse the presidents of the board and adjudicated prosecutors.

Hopefully, it can be achieved. It would clearly be a success, and people would appreciate what is done for the citizens.

Rosa Paz

Of railroads and “unions that do not let the country advance”

This is the country that despite the deepest wishes of the majority of Argentines, we will never have a network of modern, safe, comfortable and clean railroads, because the spurious interests of the Truckers unions make any innovative advance for the working people fail. They claim to protect and collapse their unlimited privileges and profits, which hinder and delay the development of the country.

Will we ever be able to have seaports managed and protected by modern technology and organized by highly trained personnel who guarantee transparency in their controls and legality in their administration so that our products go out into the world? Will we never enjoy and trust in a True Justice that exercises its function with the freedom, prestige and full honor that is incumbent upon it in the exercise of its sacred profession? Why will we never have economic, political and social stability and will the country never be able to get out of the perverse circle of misery, which all the political theories and religions of the world condemn but do not eradicate?

Perhaps the infinity of union laws that claim to protect wage earners have contributed to the creation of jobs and free hiring of employees, when in practice, due to the innumerable social and employer charges of employers, small businessmen reduce their staff to avoid the cost of its maintenance in a collapsed economy that cannot even sometimes sustain business.

Will we never rebel against these iniquities?

Graciela Bauducco

