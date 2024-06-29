With the arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree, the gigantic and acclaimed expansion of Elden Ring, cosplayer saiwestwood decided to pay homage to FromSoftware’s work by creating an impeccable cosplay of Marika, the Eternal Queen.

Marika is a central character at the base of the universe born from the vision of George RR Martin (author of A Song of Ice and Fire) and represented by the team led by Miyazaki. As a representative of the Greater Will and Divinity, he shaped the history of the Interregnum and set in motion the events that lead the Lightless, the player’s character, to travel a wasteland in search of the Greater Runes, the fragments of the Ancestral Ring in the possession of the Demi-gods of Marika.