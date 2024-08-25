The arrival of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has revitalized the huge community surrounding Elden Ring and FromSoftware games, as well as the cosplay scene. Among the many representations of the Eternal Queen online Marika stands out in particular peachmilky cosplay which you can find below.

Marika is a central character at the core of the universe born from the vision of George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware. As a representative of the Higher Will and Divinity, she has shaped the history of the Interregnum and set in motion the events that directly involve the Lightless One, the character played by the player. From her union with Godfrey and Radagon she has had multiple children, including Malenia and Miquella, all of whom carry the Great Runes that the player must obtain to forge the Ancestral Ring that gives its name to the game.