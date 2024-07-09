The arrival of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has piqued the imagination of cosplayers around the world, who in recent weeks have been offering more or less faithful representations of the key figures in FromSoftware’s latest effort. Among these is also Eyeswhich offers us a Marika’s cosplay truly exceptional.

Marika, the Eternal Queen, plays a central role in the Elden Ring story universe. A representative of the Higher Will, her actions set in motion the events that shaped the Interregnum into the decadent and terrifying land we know and that push the Lightless One, our character, to face the Demi-gods to obtain the fragments of the Ancestral Ring.