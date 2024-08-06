Elden Ring It is one of those games that can captivate on multiple levels. Obviously the gameplay and the high challenge rate of the fights are characteristic elements, as well as the rich and cryptic lore of the game universe and the characters that populate it. JannetinCosplay decided to pay homage to one of these by creating an excellent Marika’s cosplay.
Marika, the Everqueen, plays a central role in the narrative universe of Elden Ring and its expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. A representative of the Greater Will, her actions set in motion the events that shape the Interregnum in the dark and decadent land that players have come to know well over the past two years and that push the Lightless One, our character, to face the Demigods, who are also Marika’s children, in order to obtain the fragments of the Ancestral Ring.
A simple Marika cosplay that fits the purpose
As we can see in the shot below, nothing is missing from Marika’s cosplay by Jannetincosplay. From the long blonde hair adorned with a golden crown, to the long black dress and various accessories such as necklaces and bracelets, you can definitely notice a certain attention to detail in this representation.
