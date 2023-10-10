Marika was celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend Pierpaolo: they both died in the crash between their motorbike and three cars

A huge tragedy occurred this morning in Bellizzi, in the province of Salerno. Marika and Pierpaolo, two engaged couples aged 22 and 26, lost their lives in a bad road accident involving the motorbike on which the two of them were traveling and three other vehicles. Help was useless for them.

One very violent crash which unfortunately took away two very young people, happened this morning in Bellizzia small municipality in the province of Salerno.

Around 11:00 this morning, a motorcycle with two young people on board was passing along Via delle Industri, the provincial road ex ss 164collided violently with three other cars.

There situation she appeared very serious right from the start and it actually turned out to be dramatic.

Marika Capacchione, a young girl from Bellizzi who was celebrating her birthday today 22nd birthdayand her boyfriend Pierpaolo De Martino, 26 years old from Montecorvino Rovella, both lost their lives.

There lass it practically shut down on the spot. While De Martinotransported in critical condition to the Ruggi d’Aragona hospital in Salernodied a few hours later for the serious trauma sustained in the impact and fall from the motorbike.

The pain for the death of Marika and Pierpaolo

The news of Marika and Pierpaolo’s death immediately circulated in the area and caused provocation pain and shock to their respective ones families and to all those who knew them.

The authorities are trying to rebuild the dynamics of the accident and ascertain any responsibility.

Mimmo Volpemayor of Bellizzi, after learning of Marika’s death, immediately wrote:

I am deeply saddened and heartbroken. It is not possible to die at 22 years old from a tragic car accident. Marika had her birthday today. With his young friend Pierpaolo, who was also very serious, this morning their motorbike collided with three cars traveling along the provincial road ex ss164 for Montecorvino Rovella. There are no words for this tragedy. I am close to the pain and concerns of the families of these young boys.

Shortly afterwards, when the tragic news of Pierpaolo’s death arrived, he also expressed his condolences Martino D’Onofriomayor of Montecorvino Rovella, the 26-year-old’s municipality of origin.