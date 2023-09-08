After 14 long years in a coma, Marika Zanco died at the age of 52: she had been involved in a serious accident

She passed away forever after 14 long years in a coma Marika Zanco, the 52-year-old woman who was involved in a serious accident in 2009, which left her no way out. Her funeral will be celebrated today, Friday 8 September.

The family has never left her alone in recent years and have always hoped that someone would come for her happy ending, but of late his condition was drastically aggravated.

According to information released by the local newspaper, The Gazette Marika was 52 years old and in 2009 was involved in a serious accident while driving her car. She was going to work.

Era an employee and that day she had left the house like any other day. When suddenly with her Renault Clio, while she was at the crossroads with via De Pieri and via Europa, in the municipality of Dossonin the province of Treviso, the unthinkable happened.

Due to one petrol stain left on the asphalt, from a truck passed shortly before, he lost control of his vehicle. Unfortunately it has invaded the opposite lane and collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction.

The death of Marika Zanco after 14 years in a coma

Rescuers arrived on site within minutes, but the woman’s condition appeared despair right away. From that moment she sadly walked in coma.

Marika was now living in state vegetative for over 14 years. Her family members have never left her alone, but in her last weeks her health conditions had drastically aggravated.

Unfortunately the sad epilogue has arrived on August 30th, when doctors had no choice but to note her heartbreaking demise. For some bureaucratic issueshours resolved, the funeral will be celebrated today, after several days.

Marika left her son Matteo, her partner, her sister and her parents. So many people knew her story and were aware of the pain her loved ones were forced into live. They never left her alone!