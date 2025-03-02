The operation has resulted in the arrest of two people and the intervention of a total of 106 plants of 1.50 meters high and thousands of buds

National Police agents have arrested in the town of Altea (Alicante) a couple, man and woman, of Spanish origin, 31 and 33 years old, as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health by Cultivate marijuana.

The investigation was beginning after the analysis of various neighborhood information in which he realized the existence of an inner hydroponic crop of marijuana in a house in the town of Altea. This crop made normal coexistence in the area, causing discomfort among neighbors due to Great stench that emanated from the house.

After several checks made about the domicile investigated, the agents made steps in order to identify the residents of the investigated house.

For this, various surveillance and follow -ups were carried out, with which there was also the certainty that a marijuana crop was housed in the investigated house for later treatment and commercialization in the illicit market.









In order to proceed to the intervention and dismantling of the cultivation of marijuana plants from the interior of the domicile, an entry and registration of the house was requested from the Court and after the practice of the same the seizure of 1105 grams of marijuana and mariju 106 plants 1.50 meters high, located in a room equipped with a sophisticated hydroponic system with all the infrastructure necessary for the cultivation and growth of plants.

The police intervention also allowed the detention of two people, a male and a woman as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health.