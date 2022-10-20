Green Thumb and Circle K agreed to start 2023 sales; State only allows use of medical cannabis

Green Thumb Industries Inc..one of the largest producers of cannabis of the United States, signed a contract with the chain of gas stations and convenience stores Circle K to sell marijuana at Florida gas stations as of 2023. The information is from Bloomberg.

In principle, the agreement signed will be implemented in 10 of the 600 gas stations in the Circle K. The financial terms of the contract between the companies have not yet been disclosed.

Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler stated that the contract is “futuristic”. Currently, even in countries where the marketing of cannabis is legalized, as in Germany and Uruguay, it is only sold in autonomous stores and pharmacies.

According to Kovler, the partnership “will continue to normalize” the marijuana “iintegrating it into regular consumer products” sold at convenience stores, like snacks and cigarettes.

The points of sale of Green Thumb will be called “RISE Express” and will have a different entrance than the gas station. Sale will be restricted to cannabis medicinal, the only type legally marketed in Florida. For this reason, the consumer must present the card that proves the medical use of the plant.

The State of Florida has about 700,000 people authorized to use marijuana for medical purposes.

Kovler also said that “there is interest” of Circle K to expand the agreement to other states in the country.

Marijuana in the USA

Of the total of 50 US states, 20 allow the use of marijuana for recreational and medical use. Restrictions for the amount of postage vary according to each legislation, as well as for the domestic cultivation of cannabis. Another 18 allow application for medicinal purposes. In all, 38 authorize some type of use.

Read the infographic below:

A report published on Tuesday (Oct. 18) with data on the consumption of hallucinogenic substances in the United States in 2021 showed that 2 in 5 young people aged 19 to 30 years old used occasional or regular cannabis in the country.

The percentage is the highest recorded in the US since 1988, the beginning of the historical series of marijuana in the MFT panel (Monitoring the Future). 42.6% reported having used the substance in the last 12 months, while 28.5% said they had used it in the previous month. Here’s the intact (2.7 MB, in English).

Read below the percentage of 19-30 year olds who said they used marijuana in the last 12 months:

The data also show a progressive increase in the daily use of cannabis by young people in the country – it jumped from 6% in 2011 to 11% in 2021.

Recently, on October 6, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced that he will pardon federal convictions for possession of marijuana. In a statement, he said that “No one should be arrested for using or possessing” cannabis. Here’s the intact (52 KB, in English).

Biden said he asked governors to pardon the “simple crimes” for possession of cannabis. “Since no one should be in a federal prison for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local or state prison for that reason”he said.