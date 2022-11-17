Smoking marijuana while smoking tobacco may increase damage to the respiratory system, according to a new study.

“There is a public perception that marijuana is safer than tobacco, and this study raises concerns that this is not true,” said lead study author Dr. Giselle Revah, an assistant professor in the department of radiology at the University of Ottawa in Ontario.

“The American Lung Association says the only thing that should be getting into your lungs is clean air, so if you inhale anything, it could potentially be toxic to your lungs,” she said.

The preliminary study, published Tuesday in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America, compared chest computed tomography (CT) scans of 56 people who smoked marijuana and tobacco with lung scans of 33 people who had been smokers for more than 25 years.

Scans from an additional 57 nonsmokers without preexisting lung disease, chemotherapy, or other history of lung damage were used as controls.

About 75% of people in the study who smoked marijuana and tobacco had emphysema, a disease of the small airways that damages the air sacs in the lungs. About 67% of tobacco-only smokers had emphysema, while only 5% of non-smokers had the disease, she said.

An 8 percentage point difference between marijuana and tobacco smokers and tobacco-only smokers might not seem like a huge difference, but it was significant, Revah said.

“This suggests that marijuana has additional effects on the lungs than tobacco alone,” Revah said. “Is it the combination of marijuana and tobacco that causes more holes in the lungs and inflammation of the airways or just the marijuana itself?”

Another concern was the age of pot smokers — many were much younger than 50, she said.

“These patients presumably had less lifetime exposure to tobacco, except they are even sicker than those who are heavy tobacco smokers and have been doing so longer,” Revah said. “We just don’t know if it’s a synergistic effect between marijuana and tobacco versus marijuana alone.”

Irreversible damage?

Airway damage caused by smoking can quickly become permanent, she said.

“Airway inflammation early on is reversible,” she said. “When I see mucus and airway thickening, if you stop the exposure, that should get better. But sometimes this can lead to dilation of the airways, and when they are dilated, they are irreversible.”

The study had some limitations, noted Revah. It was small. There was little information about how much marijuana was smoked or how it was inhaled – pipe, blunt or joint.

However, there are several differences in how marijuana and tobacco are consumed that could provide clues for further investigation, Revah said. For example, tobacco is normally smoked with a filter, while marijuana is not.

“If you’re smoking an unfiltered joint, say, more particles will hit the airways and settle and become irritants, which is why you see the mucus and the inflammation,” she said.

Also, tobacco smokers exhale quickly, while marijuana smokers often inhale and hold their breath to maximize the effect, she said.

“People generally hold their breath longer and breathe with greater volume, so they hold a greater volume of smoke for a longer period of time,” she said. “This can lead to microtraumas in these air spaces. These are all questions for future research.”