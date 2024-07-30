Chihuahua, Chih.- At a press conference, the Secretary of Public Security of the State (SSPE), Gilberto Loya Chávez announced that in the town of El Potrero in the municipality of Chihuahua, 381,265 marijuana plants were seized.

Eleven plantations were detected in the Namiquipa mountain range, and it took three days and two nights to eradicate this plantation. He reported that this is the second group of plantations detected in the northern area of ​​the central region, very close to the capital.

This operation was carried out thanks to the coordination between elements of Rural Zones, Forest Police and a large deployment of SSPE elements. In addition, reconnaissance flights were also carried out with Sentinel drones.