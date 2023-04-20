A resident of the Moscow region grew 212 marijuana bushes for sale in a country house, he was arrested

In a country house near Moscow, a young man grew a marijuana plantation. The operational video was provided to Lente.ru by the Moscow prosecutor’s office.

The footage shows the bushes of the plant.

A 23-year-old resident of the Moscow region has grown 212 marijuana bushes. Then he sold the drug-containing plants in the capital. In a rented apartment in a house on Borisovskaya Street, the police seized 14.7 kilograms of cannabis, packaged in 17 bags.

A criminal case has been initiated. The young man is arrested.