This Saturday’s demonstration (17.jun) had the theme “Anti-prohibitionism for a matter of class – Reparation by necessity”

The 15th Marijuana March, held this Saturday (June 17, 2023) in São Paulo, had as its theme “Anti-Prohibitionism as a Class Matter – Reparation by Necessity”. The concentration began at 2:20 pm in the free space of the Masp (Museum of Arts of São Paulo), on Avenida Paulista.

From Masp, the act continued along Avenida Paulista and down Rua da Consolação to end at Praça da República, in the center of the city. The objective was to reaffirm the position for the end of the war on drugs and its commitment to the human rights of all people.

The march had the already traditional flag and “marijuana”, a visual impact action at the exit of the act and activist interventions in the concentration. Partner social movements also participated, such as:

Guarani Mbya, from the Jaraguá Indigenous Land;

Residents, activists and harm reduction workers working in Cracolândia, in downtown São Paulo;

Marcha das Favelas Group, from Rio de Janeiro;

LGBTQIA+ block;

feminist block;

Therapeutic block, formed by patients and family members who make medicinal use of cannabis.

According to one of the members of the Marijuana March, Luiz Fernando Petty, the act intended to bring the concept of the end of drug prohibition, the end of the war on drugs, the right to one’s own body and the end of prisons for trafficking in these substances.

“And it is for reparation in an anti-racist concept, thinking about the people who suffered in the midst of this war and how to correct this, even if it is including them in a future drug legalization market in Brazil. From the moment drugs are legalized, we will have a whole amnesty process for those arrested selling. And these people are going to get out of prison and have to be taken into account in a project for society that includes them.”said Petty.

One of the participants is the president of Cultive – Associação de Cannabis e Saúde, responsible for the therapeutic block. Cidinha is the mother of Clárian, who has Dravet Syndrome, also known as Severe Myoclonic Epilepsy of Childhood (EMGI), a progressive, disabling disease that has no cure. It is characterized by epileptic seizures that can last for hours and delayed psychomotor and cognitive development.

the oil of cannabisnow produced by her and her husband, Fábio Carvalho, transformed their daughter’s life, who started consuming the oil at the age of 10 and is now 20 years old.

Cidinha said that she started to be interested in cannabis when seeing that the oil was giving good results in the treatment of an international case similar to her daughter’s.

At that moment, he began the fight to get the product and only in 2016 did he obtain permission from the Court to produce. Necessity made her study the subject and to understand what cannabis could do for your daughter.

“The march was the first group that welcomed us so that we could demonstrate. We are the first family. We started to participate in Marcha da Marijuana in 2014, we took the whole family to participate and to find several families”he said.

Cidinha stated that from that moment on “I saw that the march is a manifesto, because it embraces and welcomes all groups and ends up being a symbol of the struggle for human rights. From there, the therapeutic block was born with several mothers participating, and today the ward is huge.”

Currently, Cultive fulfills the mission of representing the interests and wishes of people who need the plant cannabis as medicine and to demand reform of drug laws and policies.

The association’s protagonists are family members and patients who need medication, but it is supported by lawyers and researchers from different areas of knowledge.

With information from Agência Brasil