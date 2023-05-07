The 21st edition of the Marcha da Marijuana, on Ipanema Beach, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro, was held this Saturday (6) with an expanded debate on the legalization of the recreational use of the herb, also questioning the high price of cannabidiol and proposing reparations to the favelas for the victims and arrests resulting from the repression of drug trafficking.

The protest began to bring together militants in favor of the legalization of marijuana around 2:30 pm in Jardim de Alah, a stretch of the seafront in the south zone where the beaches of Ipanema and Leblon meet. The protest left at 4:20 pm towards Arpoador, at the other end of Ipanema Beach.

One of the organizers of the act, Flávia Soares, said that the flag of this year’s demonstration is a popular legalization of marijuana, which prevents the concentration of gains from the sale of weed in the hands of large companies.

“Over more than 20 years, the election has changed. It started with a demand for the decriminalization and legalization of smoking marijuana, and it got to the medical issue, of people who use it therapeutically. And, this year, we are debating the issue of companies, because marijuana is still illegal, but it costs R$ 2,500 for each 30 milliliters at the drugstore”, she said, referring to cannabidiol oil (CBD).

The protest organizer adds that the expansion of the therapeutic use of cannabidiol has gained acceptance for the reported benefits in the treatment of diseases, but it is also necessary to combat the stigma on recreational use.

“I understand that this breaks some moral barriers, because people look and see that there is no way to be against it. But at the same time, it is also a haven for questionable morality. You change the names of things and they keep saying that ‘people just want to smoke’, when smoking is no big deal”.

The Marijuana March began in New York, in 1999, and has already reached 250 cities in 70 countries around the world, with the aim of debating the legalization of consumption and the regulation of the weed trade. In Brazil, demonstrations have occurred more systematically since 2006.

March of the Favelas

Taking this debate to the favelas of Rio de Janeiro is the proposal of Felipe Gomes, who organized the Marcha da Favelas, scheduled for July 22, in Complexo do Alemão. The group preparing the act in the north zone was present in a wing of the demonstration that took place today.

“The march comes to try to bring the debate of a more popular legalization that includes the favela, which is one of the main victims of the prohibition”, explains the activist. “More and more we want to bring these two links in society together. The guys from the track [de fora da favela]and who only makes the speech, today has the opportunity to be close to us, getting to know our diversity, and to be adding to the Marcha das Favelas”.

Felipe Gomes argues that, in addition to questioning the public security policy that represses the sale of marijuana, the Marcha das Favelas calls for education and culture so that the population of the communities can participate in the debate on the legalization of marijuana, guiding their interests. The activist sees the legalization of marijuana as a possibility for income generation and autonomy for favela residents.

“From the moment it is legalized, attention must be paid to all victims, both family members and people who were killed, people who are unfairly imprisoned, and that criminal decisions be reviewed for both users and traffickers” , he defends. “We want this trade not to be exploited by foreigners who buy a shed, plant a ton of marijuana and give us half-assed wages to work for them. We seek autonomy, including the favela in the marijuana market”.

In addition to the favela wing, the act also featured a medical wing, with the participation of patients and family members who make medicinal use of the cannabis associates of Apepi, founded in 2014 to support research actions and dissemination of information that promote access to medicinal use.