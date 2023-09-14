Since Ángel Ortiz Rodríguez suffered a heart attack a few years ago, his life has depended on an electronic respirator.

But your neighborhood in Granada runs out of electricity several times a day, forcing his wife, Rosa Martín Piñedo, to have an oxygen cylinder as a reserve. “We can’t really depend on electricity here,” he said.

The 25,000 inhabitants of this poor district in the north of Granada suffer daily blackouts. Blackouts have been a part of life for more than a decade, but they have gotten worse in recent years.

Endesa, Spain’s main electricity company, blames the increase in illegal marijuana crops. Marijuana growers, the company claims, illegally connect to the grid and overwhelm it due to the powerful lights and air conditioning the plants need. A senior Endesa manager said that in the northern district of Granada, around a third of the volume of electricity stolen last year was linked to illegal farms.

Residents recognize the number of illegal farms. But they say the emphasis on marijuana, even in the media, has given authorities and Endesa the perfect excuse to avoid costly repairs to a network that has been faltering for years.

Several residents have sued Endesa for not providing them with the electricity they need.

“People are dying here because there is no electricity,” said Manuel Martín García, Granada’s ombudsman. “We can’t just point to marijuana and say, ‘Here’s the culprit.’”

At least a dozen other poor districts in Spain have also been affected by both power grid failures and illegal marijuana production, local human rights organizations report.

José Manuel Revuelta, head of infrastructure and networks at Endesa, said illegal marijuana growers sometimes caused transformers to blow fuses up to 15 times a day.

But Rosario García, president of a local residents association, said the farms were an “easy excuse” for not addressing structural problems. In the neighborhood you can see several burned electrical boxes, with cables hanging over them.

Revuelta said that Endesa had invested more than 8 million euros, around 8.75 million dollars, in the area’s infrastructure over the last three years, making it “the most renovated” in Granada.

In the trial against Endesa, Marta García Caballos, a family doctor, said she had made a presentation to the judges about how blackouts harm people’s health, waiting for questions on the topic. Instead, she said, “they asked me about marijuana.”

By: CONSTANT MÉHEUT

The New York Times