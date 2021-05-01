Marijuana, beers, popcorn, gift cards, video games, restaurant discounts, cash rewards of up to $ 500, and gifts of all kinds. Anything goes to convince the skeptics who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States.

While in many countries thousands of people did everything to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible, in the United States many states and numerous companies resort to the most varied incentives to overcome the skepticism of the reluctant, when nearly 100 million people have already received their doses.

Kind of like Israel did, but with a wider and sometimes weirder range of offerings.

In the meantime, the country is divided on the vaccination passport, with the Democrats in favor and the Republican Party against

After the intense campaign promoted by Joe Biden to apply millions of doses, The United States now has a different problem: that of achieving herd immunity, overcoming the resistance of a good part of the American population, many times of republican faith.

The New York Museum of Natural History, converted into a vaccination center against the coronavirus. Photo: BLOOMBERG

For this reason, pressure is also increasing on former president Donald Trump to call on his followers to get vaccinated.

According to recent surveys, at least 30% of Republicans do not want to get vaccinated.

But also in that line there are 11% of Democrats.

More supply than demand

Y in some cities, vaccine supply is already exceeding demandAs in Philadelphia, it was asked to use about 4,000 doses before its imminent expiration.

So some states like West Virginia reward vaccinated people between the ages of 16 and 35, the hardest to convince, with a $ 100 savings bond.

But it is companies, large and small, that stand out in that race, to return to normalcy as soon as possible by relaunching production and consumption.

In several cities in the United States, vaccines against Covid-19 are accumulating and many are reluctant to receive them. Photo: AFP

Giants like AT&T, Instacart, Target, Trader Joe’s, Chobani, Petco, Darden Restaurants, McDonald’s, and Dollar General, in fact, offer extra money to employees who get vaccinated.

“Shot and beer” is, meanwhile, the motto of the Samuel Adams brand, who pays a beer to the first 1000 people who publish the photo of the inoculation on social networks.

For their part, some medical centers, also in the capital, give away the euphoria of cannabis, hand in hand with the reopening after a year of isolation.

Instead, the Kryspy Kreme chain offered the traditional American donut to customers who show their vaccination card.

And the Chagrin Cinemas in Cleveland focus on free popcorn, while some restaurants offer desserts or menu discounts of up to 50%.

In California there is the possibility of renting water sports equipment at no cost.

An application that serves as a “vaccination passport” is already in use in New York. Photo: AFP

Controversy over the “vaccination passport”

In that context, the United States remains divided over the vaccine passport.

The White House made it clear that the federal government has no intention of issuing such documentsBut the various states are proceeding independently.

Leaders in some Democratic states are enthusiastic about the idea, at least for big events like sporting events, concerts, theaters, and wedding ceremonies.

New YorkFor example, it has already launched its Excelsior Pass with IBM, an application to be used at mass events.

California will authorize the use of stadiums that check to see if anyone who enters was vaccinated or tested.

The Hawaiian Islands are working with several companies on a vaccination passport that allows visitors avoid testing and quarantines.

But a growing number of Republican states – such as Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Indiana, and Arizona – are passing laws that prohibit the use of such documents, citing privacy concerns.

By Claudio Salvalaggio, ANSA agency

