Between Paseo de la Reforma and Avenida Insurgentes, two of the main arteries of the city, is the marijuana smokehouse, on the very slopes of the Senate of Mexico. There, dozens of people gather there every day, hundreds of them at nightfall, as if it were the leisure and debauchery area of ​​the capital. They smoke marijuana, grow marijuana and sell marijuana, huge cannabis buds in the same place where senators gather to bring order to the country.

